NORWOOD (CBS) — A man died following a shooting in Norwood near Sturtevant Avenue on Sunday evening, and no arrests have been made.
Norwood Chief of Police Bill Brooks said the department received 911 calls around 5:45 p.m. about possible shots being fired.
“I heard, ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom.’ That’s what I heard,” said Diana Cappella, who lives nearby.
After arriving, officers found 28-year-old Shakim Lewis-Johnson was shot multiple times. Brooks says that the shooter took off in a car,
Lewis-Johnson was transported to a local middle school, where he was taken by MedFlight to a Boston Hospital but did not survive.
Shell casings littered the roadway as detectives canvassed the area for evidence.
Brooks said the shooting does not appear to be random, and added that the public is not in danger.
“From what we know so far, it doesn’t appear that the general public is at risk,” said Brooks. “We do think that the nature of the shooting is such that the public should not be concerned that someone is out there.”