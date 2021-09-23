BOSTON (CBS) – The I-Team has learned a judge has denied a request from the State Police union to put a hold on Governor Baker’s vaccine mandate for troopers.
The state is requiring all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs.
A judge heard from attorneys for both the Commonwealth and the State Police Association of Massachusetts in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday.
The union, which represents 1,800 members, argued that the state needed to bargain with workers before implementing the mandate.
According to union’s attorney, roughly 20% of State Police employees remain unvaccinated.