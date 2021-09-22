BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police union is suing Governor Charlie Baker to delay the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troopers. There will be a hearing on the lawsuit Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts wants a delay so the union can have time to bargain and negotiate the terms and conditions.
Baker’s mandate requires state employees to be fully vaccinated by October 17 or risk losing their jobs. The only exemptions will be for workers with a medical excuse or “sincerely-held religious reasons” that prevent them from getting the vaccine.
The union wants members who’ve previously had COVID-19 or who choose not to get the vaccine for either medical, religious, or personal reasons to be able to take a weekly test and wear a mask on the job.
If a member contracts COVID-19, becomes ill from the vaccine, is forced to retire because of coronavirus, or if they were to die, that it be considered a “line-of-duty” injury.
If they’re not given time to negotiate, the lawsuit argues, it could result in “irreparable” harm to troopers.
Baker’s office has not commented on the lawsuit.