BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he’s looking into setting up a COVID vaccine credential system for Massachusetts residents. That system is better known as a vaccine passport.
Baker made the comments during an interview with GBH News' Boston Public Radio. He was asked if the state will one day have a vaccination ID program.
"I certainly think it's going to be an important thing for people to have," Baker said.
The governor said he has been speaking with officials in other states that already have vaccine credentialing to allow businesses like restaurants and bars to require vaccines for customers.
"We've been talking to those folks and working through how that would work here in the Commonwealth," Baker said. "Getting to the point where there's a relatively simple process for people to credential the fact that they've been vaccinated will be important for a whole bunch of reasons."
Back in April, Baker said he was more concerned with getting shots in arms than discussing vaccine passports.