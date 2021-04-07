BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he wants to focus on getting shots in arms rather than the possibility of requiring people to use a COVID vaccine passport.
Baker was asked about the potential that people could be required to prove they have received their COVID vaccine.
"Our primary focus is on getting people vaccinated. I think it's perfectly appropriate for people to have conversations about some of these other issues, but I don't want them to distract from the goal that remains in front of all of us," Baker said. "I really think the focus for us and for the Commonwealth generally should be on getting everybody who wants to get vaccinated, vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can."
Baker said vaccine passport discussions are “creating a barrier before people have even had an opportunity to be eligible.”
"Let's focus on getting people vaccinated," Baker said.
Massachusetts residents 55 and older and people with one eligible health condition became available to receive the COVID vaccine on Monday. Starting April 19, the vaccine will be available to everyone 16 and older.