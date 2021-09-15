BOSTON (CBS) – New warning signs are now around a staircase where Boston University professor David Jones fell to his death.
Jones died Saturday after falling through a rusted out staircase at the JFK/UMass T stop in Dorchester.
On Tuesday, Jones’ family released a statement saying his death could have been prevented.
Our lives were changed forever last weekend with the sudden, tragic and preventable passing. Our hope is that this unimaginable tragic loss will foster a renewed commitment to create safe and healthy environments for all people.
Boston University has planned a memorial service for next Thursday.