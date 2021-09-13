BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston University professor was killed over the weekend when his family says he fell through a rusted out flight of stairs while on a run in Dorchester.
David Jones’ wife wrote in a Facebook post that he was out for a run when he “accidentally accessed a flight of stairs” near the JFK/UMass Boston MBTA stop.
The stairs were rusted through and Jones fell about 20 feet to the ground.
Massachusetts State Police said the stairs had been deemed unsafe and had been closed for about 20 months. There was a wire fence blocking the entrance at the base of the stairs.
A jersey barrier and chain link fence blocked the top entrance to Columbia Road.
Boston University said it is aware of Jones’ death and is preparing a statement.
Police said the incident happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. The 40-year-old’s body was found under stairs by a passerby who called police.
The Suffolk District Attorney’s office is investigating Jones’ death.