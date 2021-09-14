BOSTON (CBS) — Ninety members of the Massachusetts National Guard begin training on Tuesday to help drive students to school amid a bus driver shortage. They will be placed in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.
The Guards members won't drive school buses, instead, they will drive D7 school vans, which require a commercial driver's license. They will all need to undergo training.
"Obviously the goal here is to try to make sure if we have vehicles, we put people in them who are qualified to drive them and do what we can to make sure kids can get to school because obviously, the driver shortage is creating some real issues," Gov. Charlie Baker said.
Up to 250 Guardsmen and women will be available.
The city of Boston was also offered the assistance but has turned it down at this time.
Baker said on Monday that the cost will be covered by the federal government since the bus driver shortage is COVID-19 related.