BOSTON (CBS) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 100 percent vaccination rate. But Tom Brady isn’t ready to let his guard down when it comes to COVID-19.

The 44-year-old quarterback recently revealed that he contracted the virus in February, and he said that he expects COVID to remain a significant issue in the NFL in the 2021 season.

In his SiriusXM show with Jim Gray, Brady said that with full stadiums, and players’ families flying in for games, and people generally moving around freely, teams are certain to deal with COVID problems once again in 2021.

“There’s no reason to believe that won’t happen throughout the season, and I think we’ll just have to deal with people being in and out of the lineup,” Brady said. “And we’ll just do the best we can do with the situations that present themselves, but they’ll be very unpredictable.”

While there are obviously various steps people can take — getting vaccinated, avoiding crowds, wearing masks indoors, etc. — the virus has shown that even the most careful person can catch COVID.

“People who feel like they’re doing all the right things, unfortunately there will be a lot of bad luck that happens as well this time of year. So we’ll just have to deal with it as it comes and then try to do the best that we can, just like we did last year,” Brady said. “I’m not someone who likes to go out too much anyway. So hopefully I can be there all season, but we’ll have to see how the season goes. I think everyone’s gonna need a little bit of luck to make it through this season.”