BOSTON (CBS) — While it is now public knowledge that Tom Brady is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the quarterback revealed he tested positive for virus earlier this year.

Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the Bucs won the Super Bowl in February of 2021.

When asked by Stroud if he had COVID-19, Brady said, “Yeah.”

The three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl champion did not say when he tested positive, just that it happened after the team celebrated their championship.

He also told Stroud that he thinks this year will be more challenging for the league than last year when it comes to the virus.

“I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” he said. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told the media on Thursday that 100 percent of the team’s players, coaches, and staff have been vaccinated.

The Bucs became the second team to announce that they were 100 percent vaccinated, right behind the Atlanta Falcons.