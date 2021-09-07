BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady spoke about the death of David Patten, calling the former Patriots receiver one of the best teammates he’s ever had in his long NFL career.
“David was a great friend, and obviously heartbreaking to hear the news. And he was an amazing teammate, one of the great teammates I’ve been around, was a great man on and off the field. And it’s just a real tragedy,” Brady said on his SiriusXM show with Jim Gray. “David was a minister, his faith was very important to him. Just really hard to hear the news.”READ MORE: Sam 'Bam' Cunningham, Patriots' All-Time Leading Rusher, Dies At 71
Patten died in a motorcycle crash last week in South Carolina at the age of 47. Patten signed with the Patriots in 2001, quickly forging a connection with Brady. The two connected for the Patriots’ lone offensive touchdown of Super Bowl XXXVI, which also happened to be Brady’s only touchdown pass of the 2001 playoffs.READ MORE: Tom Brady: Everyone In NFL Will Need Good Luck To Make It Through Another COVID Season
Patten remained a teammate of Brady’s through 2004.MORE NEWS: Mac Jones Wasn't Surprised To Win Patriots QB Competition; Says He'll Keep In Touch With Cam Newton
“Obviously my thoughts are with his family, just a very tough time for the Patten family, for his ministry,” Brady said. “Everyone who loved David certainly shared a lot of prayers around the country with his passing. So just a tough week when you hear certain things like this.”