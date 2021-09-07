CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady spoke about the death of David Patten, calling the former Patriots receiver one of the best teammates he’s ever had in his long NFL career.

“David was a great friend, and obviously heartbreaking to hear the news. And he was an amazing teammate, one of the great teammates I’ve been around, was a great man on and off the field. And it’s just a real tragedy,” Brady said on his SiriusXM show with Jim Gray. “David was a minister, his faith was very important to him. Just really hard to hear the news.”

Patten died in a motorcycle crash last week in South Carolina at the age of 47. Patten signed with the Patriots in 2001, quickly forging a connection with Brady. The two connected for the Patriots’ lone offensive touchdown of Super Bowl XXXVI, which also happened to be Brady’s only touchdown pass of the 2001 playoffs.

Patten remained a teammate of Brady’s through 2004.

“Obviously my thoughts are with his family, just a very tough time for the Patten family, for his ministry,” Brady said. “Everyone who loved David certainly shared a lot of prayers around the country with his passing. So just a tough week when you hear certain things like this.”

