BOSTON (CBS) — David Patten, a Super Bowl champion member of the Patriots, has died. He was 47 years old.

News of Patten’s death first hit Twitter on Friday morning, when Richard Seymour said that he was heartbroken to hear the news of his former teammate.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

The State — a newspaper in South Carolina, where Patten lived — confirmed Patten’s death.

Patten joined the Patriots in 2001, his fifth season in the NFL after a brief stint in the Arena Football League. He instantly turned in the best season of his career, catching touchdowns in both the AFC Championship Game in Pittsburgh and the Super Bowl against the Rams to help New England to its first championship in franchise history. He was injured when the Patriots won their second Super Bowl in the 2003 season, but he contributed to the team’s third Super Bowl in 2004, catching 44 passes for 800 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

Patten’s touchdown catch in Super Bowl XXXVI was the first postseason touchdown pass of Tom Brady’s career.

Patten left the Patriots after that 2004 season, but he re-signed with the team in 2010, before retiring that summer.

In the 2001 season, Patten became the first player since 1979 to catch a touchdown, rush for a touchdown, and throw a touchdown pass in the same game. Patten also caught eight passes for 107 yards in the famous Snow Bowl victory over the Raiders during the ’01 playoffs.

“He had a tremendous career. He’s meant a lot to this team,” Belichick said at Patten’s retirement press conference. “Going back to ’01, when we were getting this program started, the toughness, the attitude, the leadership he brought to this football team in a sort of quiet Troy Brown-like way, he just did his job and worked hard, set the pace for everybody to keep up with.”

Former teammates Deion Branch, Damien Woody and Joe Andruzzi shared their condolences on Twitter, as did former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021

So sorry for the loss of a great friend and teammate. Prayers to his entire family. God bless 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/L0Vvc3fgQf — Joe Andruzzi (@Andruzzi63) September 3, 2021

Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known….prayers to David Patten’s family 🙏🏿 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/jNcfo3VmUg — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2021

Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) September 3, 2021

After his playing career, Patten earned his college degree, coached at his alma mater, and became a minister.