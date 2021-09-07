REVERE (CBS) – Elias Pacheco-Osario is due in court on Tuesday after police say he chained his dog to a steel rod along the shoreline of a Revere beach and left the animal “to the mercy of the next high tide.”
Pacheco-Osario is charged with animal cruelty.
"Killer," a 50-pound pit bull mix, was found chained to a rod along Short Beach in Revere on Sunday.
“The dog was at risk of drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found,” State Police said, noting that during certain parts of the day, that portion of the beach is completely submerged by the rising tide.
The dog was rescued and is now being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.
Pacheco-Osario is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court after he was released on $340 cash bail.