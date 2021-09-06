REVERE (CBS) – A Revere man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly abandoning a dog at a beach and leaving him “to the mercy of the next high tide,” according to State Police.
After an investigation that included reviewing surveillance video from the area, 27-year-old Elias Pacheco-Osario was arrested.
On Sunday, August 29 at about 12:15 p.m., the 50-pound pit bull mix named "Killer" was found chained to a steel rod along the shoreline on Short Beach in Revere. The dog was found with a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it, preventing him from escaping.
State Police said during certain parts of the day, this portion of the beach is completely submerged when the tide rises. “The dog was at risk of drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found,” State Police said.
Pacheco-Osario was released on $340 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday.
The dog is being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.