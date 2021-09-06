Meadows, Rays Rally From 6 Runs Down To Beat Red Sox 11-10 In 10 InningsAustin Meadows hit a tying, inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning, Nelson Cruz had a go-ahead single in the 10th and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 11-10 on Monday.

Patriots Have Perfect Practice Attendance To Kick Off Week 1The Patriots appear to be a healthy bunch heading into the 2021 season.

Alex Verdugo Loses Ball In Sun, Costing Red Sox Four Runs Against RaysThe Rays had a four-run pop up against the Red Sox when Alex Verdugo lost a ball a ball in the sun on Monday afternoon.

Red Sox Sign Shortstop Jose Iglesias, Reinstate Reliever Josh Taylor From COVID ILAhead of Monday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that there were a lot of moving parts with the team's roster. Shortstop Jose Iglesias is one of those moving parts.

Dolphins Place Starting LT Austin Jackson On COVID List Ahead Of Week 1 Vs. PatriotsThe Dolphins may be a bit shorthanded along the offensive line when they look to slow down a revamped Patriots pass rush in Week 1.