DEDHAM (CBS) – Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the only U.S. Cardinal ever charged with sex crimes, was arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court.

Wellesley Police charged McCarrick, 91, with indecent assault and battery back in July. A not guilty was entered on his behalf Friday to three counts of sexually assaulting a teenager. He was ordered to post $5,000 bail, have no contact with the alleged victim or any children. He was also ordered to turn over his passport and he is not allowed to leave the country.

The alleged assault happened at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s. The accuser also told police McCarrick continued to abuse him in the years after when they met up in Newton and Arlington.

McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington D.C. and once one of the most powerful Cardinals in America, is the highest-ranking former church official to face criminal charges in the U.S. clergy abuse scandal. He was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after an internal investigation found he had abused minors and seminarians for decades.

Several men have filed civil lawsuits against him, but this is the first time he’s faced criminal charges.

The scene outside of former archbishop of Washington DC— Theodore McCarrick’s arraignment. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Wellesley police have charged the 91yo w/ indecent assault for an incident that allegedly took place @ Wellesley College in the 1970s. @wbz pic.twitter.com/ETVm6VjkTh — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) September 3, 2021

A Vatican report last year revealed that Pope John Paul II, who made McCarrick a Cardinal, knew about the allegations but ignored them.

CBS News Vatican consultant Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo worked as McCarrick’s secretary for 20 years and spoke to him shortly before Friday’s arraignment.

“The first thing he said is, I do not want to end my life in this way. So he expects something serious to come from this trial, perhaps imprisonment,” Figueiredo said. “And even more stunning, ‘I want my priesthood back,’ it’s almost as if he was deluded about the damage he has caused to victims above all, but also to the church and the loss of faith of millions of Catholics.”

“It means that no bishop is safe,” said Figuereido. “I hope that it has many shaking in their boots, those who have covered up and those, too, who have abused.”

McCarrick faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges in Massachusetts. He’s due back in court October 28.