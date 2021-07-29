WELLESLEY (CBS) — Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with indecent assault and battery by police in Wellesley.
According to The Boston Globe, the alleged assault happened at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s.
McCarrick is the highest-ranking former church official to face criminal charges in the U.S. clergy abuse scandal. He was defrocked in 2019.
McCarrick is set to be arraigned on Aug. 26.