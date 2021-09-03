BOSTON (CBS) — Remember to bring your COVID vaccination card and a mask if you are heading to a Broadway in Boston show later this year.
All theatergoers over the ages of 12 are now required to provide proof of vaccination. “Hadestown” is the first show that opens in November.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Man Found Unresponsive On Centerville Street Dies
Masks will be required for audience members and employees.READ MORE: Fenway Park Requiring Masks For Indoors Areas At Red Sox Games
Those who have a valid medical or religious reason for not getting vaccinated can provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of a show or a negative antigen test within 24 hours before a show.
For more information, visit their website.MORE NEWS: Boston Couple Among 4 Killed In Farmington, Connecticut Plane Crash
The Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline recently began requiring customers to show proof they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine.