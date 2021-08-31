BROOKLINE (CBS) – The Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline will now require customers to show proof they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can show your vaccination card, a photo of it or a digital version of it.
The new policy goes into effect this Friday, September 3.
Anyone who is not fully vaccinated must provide a negative COVID test in order to attend any screening of event at the movie theater.
Children under 12 are exempt.
The theater is seating to full capacity and all guests must wear a mask except while they're in their seats.
