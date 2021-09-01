Patriots RB Coach Ivan Fears Is Very Excited For You To See J.J. Taylor This SeasonPatriots fans caught a small glimpse of J.J. Taylor last season. This year, that figures to change.

A Horrendous August Has Pretty Much Ended Any Hope Of A Fun October From Red SoxNo team is happier to see the calendar flip from August to September than the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that the team's fortunes will flip heading into the stretch run of the season.

Bill Belichick Strongly Pushes Back On Notion That Cam Newton's Vaccination Status Impacted Patriots' DecisionBelichick adamantly denied that Newton's -- or anyone's -- vaccination status impacted his decisions on roster cutdown day, and noted that many positive COVID cases around the NFL have been in players who are vaccinated.

Bill Belichick Speaks On Mac Jones: QB Can 'Do Thing The Way We Want Them Done'Bill Belichick spoke to the media on Wednesday morning, a day after releasing Cam Newton and making the call for Mac Jones to be the Patriots' quarterback.

Tacko Fall Reportedly Signs One-Year, Non-Guaranteed Contract With CavaliersTacko Fall is getting another shot in the NBA.