BOSTON (CBS) – An 86-year-old Taunton man has officially been charged with murder following a Sunday shooting. Investigators say Edmund Silveira killed his wife outside their home.
Dianne Silveira, 71, was found injured in the driveway of her home on Bay Street. She was rushed to Morton Hospital but did not survive.
When police arrived, they learned Edmund Silveira had gone back into the couple's home. A SWAT team responded and found him with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds to his wrist and neck.
The 86-year-old was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. He was initially charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm.
On Wednesday, charges were upgraded to murder.
Edmund Silveira remains hospitalized and will not be arraigned until medically cleared.