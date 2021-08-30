TAUNTON (CBS) – An 86-year-old man is facing charges after his 71-year-old wife was shot and killed outside the home they shared in Taunton.
Dianne Silveira was shot outside the house on Bay Street just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. She was rushed to Morton Hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.
Following the shooting, her husband Edmund Silveira ran back into the home, which prompted a SWAT team response. A tactical robot was sent inside and found the 86-year-old unconscious with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds to his wrist and neck, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
He was brought to Rhode Island Hospital and is currently charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm. Charges are expected to be upgraded.
Silveira will not be arraigned until medically cleared, the D.A. said.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.