NFC East Preview: If Dak Prescott Stays Healthy, 'The Cowboys Are The Team To Beat,' Says CBS Dallas' Bill JonesThe NFC East was the NFL's worst division last season, but a healthy Dak Prescott should lead the Cowboys to the top of the standings.

Red Sox' Kiké Hernandez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Christian Arroyo Deemed Close ContactThe Red Sox will be without Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo when they begin their three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night. The former has tested positive for COVID-19, while the latter has been deemed a close contact.

Josh Uche Ready To Show Off His Mean Streak In Second NFL SeasonJosh Uche did not play much during his rookie season with the Patriots. He's ready to do much bigger things 2021.

How Rhamondre Stevenson Views The Patriots' Trade Of Sony MichelAs soon as the Patriots traded fourth-year running back Sony Michel to the Rams earlier this week, it felt safe to assume the coaching staff really liked what it saw in rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.

Tajon Buchanan Ready To Finish Revolution Career With Run At MLS CupRevolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan will fulfill a lifelong dream in January when begins his career overseas. But first, he's going for an MLS Cup with New Engalnd.