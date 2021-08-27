WORCESTER (CBS) — More than a year and a half after a tragic car crash involving the Holy Cross rowing team in Florida, one of the injured rowers from the crash met with the Police Department who helped save her.
Hannah Strom was among several teammates who were badly injured in the crash back on January 15, 2020. The rowing team's van collided with a pickup truck at an intersection.
She and her parents visited the Vero Beach Police, who were the first responders on the scene of the crash.
In a Facebook post, the police say "We will never forget that horrific day and we want them to know that we are #HolyCrossStrong."
Holy Cross rower Grace Rett was killed in the crash. 11 others, including Strom, were hurt.