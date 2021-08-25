BOSTON (CBS) – In an interview with WBZ-TV, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius said masks will be vital in keeping COVID-19 out of the classroom this fall.
“Everybody has their own opinion on masking, but it is really the science behind it so if you’re wearing a mask and I’m wearing a mask we are going to be protected and we need to ensure that everybody is protected within the learning environment,” Cassellius said.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Cassellius added she’s working to organize vaccination clinics in every school in the district, to get as many people vaccinated as possible.READ MORE: Wednesday's Child: Siblings Yasmine And Dimas
“I know that parents have hesitation, and anxiety and different views but it’s our responsibility as superintendents across all of Massachusetts and really the country to ensure that children are safe in school,” Cassellius said.
The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education held a special meeting Tuesday and voted to grant state education commissioner Jeffrey Riley the authority to put a universal school mask mandate in place.MORE NEWS: 'This Is About Respect': Lynn Restaurant Owner Defends Vaccine Requirement After Backlash
A DESE spokesperson said the mask rule will go into effect once Riley formally issues a mandate, which is expected on Wednesday.