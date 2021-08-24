BOSTON (CBS) – The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is holding a special meeting Tuesday morning where they will decide whether to grant state education commissioner Jeffrey Riley the authority to put a universal school mask mandate in place.
The mandate would be for all K-12 public schools as well as all teachers and staff. The mandate is for indoors only and for children five and older.
It would last through October 1 and at that point, unvaccinated students and staff could remove their masks as long as the entire school building has a vaccination rate of 80%.
The mandate would have exceptions for students who can't wear a mask for medical reasons or behavioral needs.
This would be a big change from last month, when DESE put out guidance strongly recommending mask wearing for unvaccinated students but stopped short of a mandate, leaving it up to individual districts to make their own COVID-19 rules.
Riley said having a universal mandate in place will provide an incentive for more people to get vaccinated and ensure a smooth and safe reopening.
The special meeting will be held virtually at 10 a.m.