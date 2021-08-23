BOSTON (CBS) — Whenever Bill Belichick holds a press conference, you never know which version of the Hall of Famer you’re going to get. Sometimes it’s a no-nonsense coach who’s not much for small talk. Other times, a story teller shows up to share tales from his near-50-year career coaching in the NFL.

And then sometimes, you just get a happy-go-lucky dog lover.

That was the version of Belichick who sat for a virtual press conference over Zoom with reporters on Monday morning. When CLNS reporter Evan Lazar asked a question about defensive lineman Henry Anderson, Lazar’s dog interrupted the press conference, barking off camera before hopping on screen to steal a little of the attention away from the topic at hand.

Belichick began answering the question, but couldn’t resist commenting on the canine interference.

“Well, Henry’s a smart player, has a lot of experience … and uhh, looks like you got your buddy there,” Belichick said with a smile. “Can we have him ask the next question? And then we could get Nike to answer it.”

Nike, is, of course, Belichick’s world-famous pup who made his on-screen debut during the 2020 draft from Nantucket. Belichick played into the viral meme sensation earlier this year by consulting Nike for some draft advice.

Another #PatsDraft in the books for this good boy. pic.twitter.com/pNLuML2IwE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 1, 2021

In this instance, Belichick was only briefly sidetracked before answering the question about Anderson. But the invitation for a dogs-only press conference has officially been set. We’ll have to keep an eye out for any future press conference woofs, barks and yips in future days.