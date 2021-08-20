Celtics To Retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 On March 13, 2022We now know when the Celtics will be sending Kevin Garnett's No. 5 into the TD Garden rafters.

Robert Williams Reportedly Signs 4-Year Extension With CelticsRobert Williams had his best season as a pro in 2020, and was rewarded for it with a new four-year deal from the Celtics on Friday,.

Celtics Second-Round Pick Juhann Begarin Returning To ParisAnother Celtics prospect is heading back overseas. Second-round pick Juhann Begarin is returning to Paris for the 2021-22 season.

Patriots Who Helped Their Roster Stock Against Eagles -- And A Few Who Didn'tSeveral Patriots players helped their stock during Thursday night's win over the Eagles, while a handful of others did not.

Revolution-FC Cincinnati Match Preview: Revs Look To Extend Unbeaten Streak To NineThe Revs are 7-0-1 in their last eight matches and are outscoring opponents 18-7 during the stretch. They'll now host a club that hasn't won since late June.