BOSTON (CBS) — Break out your 2022 calendars. We now know when the Celtics will be sending Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 into the TD Garden rafters.
Garnett's number will be retired by Boston on March 13, 2022 when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics announced Friday. KG will become the 24th member of the Celtics organization to have his number retired.
Garnett only played six seasons in Boston, but he left a lasting impact — one that was felt immediately when he arrived in the summer of 2007. With Garnett joining Paul Pierce and fellow newcomer Ray Allen, the Celtics won the franchise's 17th title in Garnett's first season in green. "The Big Ticket" was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, as he turned a Celtics team that finished in last place the season prior into a champion.
The Celtics were dominant again to start the 2008-09 season and had a great chance to repeat as champs, but a Garnett injury in the middle of the year derailed those hopes. Garnett returned to form in 2009-10 and the Celtics were back in the NBA Finals, but fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games in a rematch of the 2008 Finals.
Garnett was an All-Star in five of his six seasons in Boston and 15 times overall. He was enshrined in the Nesmith Basketball Hall of Fame last May.