BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots plane left Logan Airport in Boston Saturday morning and is headed to Haiti to help recovery efforts after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and left over 12,000 hospitalized with injuries.
The plane is filled with supplies and major medical equipment donated from Beverly nonprofit Build Health International. The Kraft family also donated water and PPE.
It will reach Port au Prince around 5:20 Saturday night.
Deeply grateful to the Kraft family and the @Patriots for their support and generosity in delivering critical supplies and medical equipment to the people of Haiti.
Our thoughts are with Haiti, its residents and their loved ones as they recover and rebuild.
#NoDaysOff 🏈 ✈️ https://t.co/MWWQRD0OpF
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 21, 2021
This isn’t the first time the Patriots team plane has been used for humanitarian efforts. In May it delivered half a million COVID vaccines to El Salvador and it also flew to China at the start of the pandemic to bring 1.2 million N95 masks to Massachusetts.