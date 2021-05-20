FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots have once again put their team plane to good use during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Boeing 767 painted in team colors with “6X Champions” on the side arrived in El Salvador Tuesday to deliver a shipment of 500,000 COVID vaccines to the country.
A government Twitter account showed the plane landing at night and vaccines being unloaded. The communications secretary for El Salvador said the influx of vaccines would be a great help in the country’s fight against COVID.
Han llegado a nuestro país más posibilidades para seguir protegiendo la vida y salud de todos los salvadoreños.
¡Al #COVID19 juntos lo vencemos!👊 pic.twitter.com/KmTSx7wdWh
— Secretaría de Comunicaciones (@ComunicacionSV) May 19, 2021
Hace siete días, no comprometíamos con alcaldes hondureños a donar vacunas, al mismo tiempo recibíamos otro lote.
Hoy, continuamos recibiendo más lotes de este fármaco que nos ayuda en la lucha contra la pandemia del #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/RhmEWC9jSr
— Secretaría de Comunicaciones (@ComunicacionSV) May 19, 2021
Just this February, the Patriots used their team plane to fly health care workers to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida. And last April, the Krafts had the plane fly all the way to China to bring 1.2 million N95 masks to Massachusetts, and the family donated $2 million to help cover the costs of the face coverings.