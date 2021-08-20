BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots plane is headed to Haiti after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and left over 12,000 hospitalized with injuries.
The Boeing 767 is being loaded up at Logan Airport Friday with supplies and major medical equipment, and will fly to Haiti on Saturday.
The rescue and recovery effort in Haiti has been slowed by Tropical Storm Grace and roads that were destroyed by the earthquake. It's estimated that more than 600,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance.
"Haiti is now on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a Wednesday video address, according to Reuters. "The earthquake that devastated a large part of the south of the country proves once again our limits, and how fragile we are."
The Patriots plane has been put to good use before, delivering half a million COVID vaccines to El Salvador in May. It also flew to China at the start of the pandemic to bring 1.2 million N95 masks to Massachusetts.