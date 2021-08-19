TORNADO WARNINGTornado Warning For Worcester And Middlesex Counties Until 1:45 p.m.
By Christina Hager
WORCESTER (CBS) — Several cars on Route 20 in Worcester were flooded after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday morning.

Four cars were seen underwater right under the Route 122 overpass on Route 20.

Cars submerged in flood water Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

One witness said they saw one of the cars drive through the area under the overpass and suddenly come to a quick stop as the water overtook the vehicle. The witness said everyone got out safely.

Everyone was able to get out of their cars safely near the Route 122 overpass. (WBZ-TV)

A MassDOT worker was seen trying to clear a drain in the road to get the water out.

A MassDOT worker attempting to clear a drain in the road. (WBZ-TV)

The National Weather Service briefly issued a Tornado Warning at 10:22 a.m. for Worcester County, along with Webster and Whitinsville counties, after heavy rain came through the area.

The warning was dropped before 11 a.m.

