WORCESTER (CBS) — Several cars on Route 20 in Worcester were flooded after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday morning.
Four cars were seen underwater right under the Route 122 overpass on Route 20.
One witness said they saw one of the cars drive through the area under the overpass and suddenly come to a quick stop as the water overtook the vehicle. The witness said everyone got out safely.
A MassDOT worker was seen trying to clear a drain in the road to get the water out.
The National Weather Service briefly issued a Tornado Warning at 10:22 a.m. for Worcester County, along with Webster and Whitinsville counties, after heavy rain came through the area.
The warning was dropped before 11 a.m.