WORCESTER (CBS) – A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties Thursday morning as severe thunderstorms rolled though.

The National Weather Service first issued the warning at 10:22 a.m. for Worcester, Webster and Whitinsville. That was expanded to part of Middlesex County a short time later.

The warning was scheduled to be up until 11:15 a.m., but was dropped shortly before 11 a.m.

There have not been any reports of a tornado touching down anywhere at this point.

But there was a deluge of rain and flash flooding in Worcester as several inches fell in a very short period of time, overwhelming drains.

Flooding in Worcester Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

A Flash Flood Warning has since been issued for Middlesex and Essex counties until 2:45 p.m.