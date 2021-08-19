Tom Brady FaceTimed A Shirtless Rob Gronkowski From Inside White HouseWhen Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House in July, tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't present for the trip. He had some other things to do -- like driving around shirtless.

Alex Cora On Yankees' Sweep Over Red Sox: 'We Got Beat In Every Aspect Of The Game'That was ugly. And painful. And damaging.

What To Watch For When Patriots Face Eagles In Preseason Game Thursday NightThe Patriots practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles twice this week, and now the two teams will clash in a preseason tilt in Philly on Thursday night. In this new three-game preseason, this game is the most important of the games that don't count.

Heaney, Rizzo, Velazquez Help Streaking Yanks Sweep Red SoxThe New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night to match a season best with their sixth straight victory.

McNamara, Buchanan Score 4 Minutes Apart In Revs' 3-2 Win Over DC UnitedTommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.