WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester Airport will be adding a new direct flight to New York later this year.
Massport and Delta Airlines announced Wednesday that the airlines will be offering a new daily, nonstop flight between Worcester Regional Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport beginning in November.
Previously, Delta only had flights out to Detroit from Worcester.
On Friday, JetBlue will resume daily flights from Worcester Airport to New York’s JFK Airport.
The airport is currently offering free parking for travelers through the end of the year.