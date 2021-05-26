WORCESTER (CBS) – JetBlue announced on Wednesday that it will resume commercial flights from Worcester Regional Airport to JFK Airport in New York after suspending them from the airport last fall because of the pandemic. The airlines company also said it will be adding a daily flight to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport starting in October.
JetBlue started service in Worcester in 2013, but stopped in October 2020 due rising coronavirus cases. JetBlue previously was offering daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and New York.
American Airlines and Delta had also suspended their services at the airport around that time.
Joanna Geraghty, President and Chief Operating Officer of JetBlue, said the airlines will begin daily flights to New York's JFK Airport on August 19. The first JetBlue flight from Worcester to New York will be on August 20. Those flights will soon go out twice a day in October.
On October 21, JetBlue will begin daily service to Fort Lauderdale.
"Our resumption of service in Worcester is just another example of JetBlue's ongoing commitment to customers in the community and Central Massachusetts," said Geraghty. "We are thrilled to bring back our low fares and award-winning service to these new routes, and connect more travelers to JetBlue's growing network in the Americas and beyond."
Tickets are now on sale for those flights.