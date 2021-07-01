BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve seen “Spot” dance. . . but never like this.
A new video from Boston Dynamics shows seven of its dog robots dancing to a song – perfectly in sync- by the K-pop group BTS.
Spot first started dancing in 2018 and engineers keep bringing its skills to the next level. The sort-of terrifying robot dogs are designed to perform dangerous tasks humans cannot.
Waltham-based Boston Dynamics said the dance is to celebrate its acquisition by Hyundai.