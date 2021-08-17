BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Closing arguments are expected to take place on Tuesday in the trial against Thomas Latanowich, who is accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.
On Monday, Latanowich took the stand in his own defense.
Gannon was shot and killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived. Latanowich was wanted for violating his probation and was holed up in the attic of the house when investigators say he shot Gannon and Nero.
Latanowich testified that he feared for his life while hiding in the attic because someone had recently tried to kill him. As he shot the gun into the darkness, he had no idea there was a police officer there, he said.
Jury deliberation could also begin on Tuesday.