BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Thomas Latanowich took the stand in his defense during the murder trial against him in Barnstable Superior Court on Monday. He is accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon three years ago.
Latanowich told the court he had survived an attempt on his life and he was worried that the people who tried to kill him were coming for him again as police surrounded the home he was staying at in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018.
He said he was hiding in an attic in complete darkness when he heard a loud pop, which he assumed was a gunshot. "I immediately just, I went to go sit up, and I banged my head on the roof and then I just pointed a firearm and shot the gun."
When asked, Latanowich said he shot once and could not see what he was shooting at.
He also testified that he hadn't heard anyone say "police officer" and when asked if he was trying to kill a police officer he said: "especially no."
The testimony was finished on Monday and closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning. Jury deliberation is also expected to begin Tuesday.