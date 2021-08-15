SAUGUS (CBS) – The woman shot and killed by Saugus Police Saturday was identified by the Essex District Attorney’s Office Sunday as 38-year-old Stephanie Gerardi of Saugus.
Three police officers were called to her home on Alfred Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for what the D.A. said was a “request for assistance with a female family member in distress.”
When police went inside, they said Gerardi confronted them with a knife.
“One of the officers fired his duty weapon three times, striking the woman. The officers immediately rendered aid. EMS was also on scene, due to the nature of the call, and provided aid,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement.
Gerardi died in her home. The officers were not hurt, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The officer who shot Gerardi was put administrative leave.
Gerardi’s family told WBZ-TV she was the mother of two young children.
No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.