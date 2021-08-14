SAUGUS (CBS) — A 38-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday by a Saugus police officer on Alfred Road after officers were called to a home for “a request of a female family member in distress”, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team that officers were responding to a call about a suicidal woman on Alfred Road. The Essex DA’s office confirmed that three Saugus Police officers responded to the call at around 4:30 p.m.

The Essex DA’s office says once officers entered the woman’s home, she was waving a knife.

One of the officers then fired three shots at the woman, mortally wounding her. After officers and EMS tried to provide aid, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado, the woman was a mother of two young kids. As of Saturday night, the woman’s name has not been released.

Family on scene say the victim was a mother of two young children @wbz — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) August 14, 2021

The officer who shot the woman has been put on administrative leave, which is department policy, according to the Essex DA’s office. None of the officers were injured.

After the shooting, family members of the deceased woman came to the home looking for answers.

“It’s my cousin. We were just here a couple of weeks ago hanging out with her and all the kids,” Marcella Gerardi, the woman’s cousin, told WBZ-TV. “I’m feeling sad, I’m feeling hurt. Shocked.”

Gerardi came to the scene looking for her family. She is now asking for prayers.

“They’ve been through a lot. They’re nice people. They’re great people,” said Gerardi.

Earlier in the day, dozens of State Police and Saugus police officers were surrounding the home.

People outside were seen distraught, speaking with detectives. Neighbors in the area left in shock.

“I was shocked,” said neighbor Annette Guarino. “I’ve been here since 1994. And it’s just quiet, very quiet. And it’s just all off a sudden, we get tape around here, and the cops, and everything.

The Essex DA’s Office is handling the investigation at this time and are expected to release more information.