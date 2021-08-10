Report: Celtics Offered Dennis Schroder A One-Year Contract For Mid-Level ExceptionThe Celtics reportedly offered Dennis Schroder a one-year contract, and are now waiting to hear back from the free agent point guard.

Report: Hunter Henry To Miss 'A Couple Of Weeks' With Shoulder InjuryOn Monday, it was reported that new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry would miss some time. On Tuesday, a more precise time frame was reported.

Quinn Nordin's Long Road To Patriots Training CampAfter going undrafted in the spring, kicker Quinn Nordin was doing what most post-grads do -- he was furiously looking for work.

Patriots Announce Modifications To Gillette Stadium Ahead Of Thursday's Preseason OpenerThere are some modifications that have been made to the stadium that the team wants you to know about.

Report: Shoulder Injury May Force Hunter Henry To Miss Time In PreseasonPatriots tight end Hunter Henry did not finish Sunday's training camp session after hurting his shoulder, and will now undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.