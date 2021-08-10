BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday, it was reported that new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry would miss some time. On Tuesday, a more precise time frame was reported.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Henry will miss “a couple of weeks” with his shoulder injury. Schefter added that the injury is “not serious.”
Patriots’ TE Hunter Henry now is expected to miss “a couple of weeks” with the shoulder injury he suffered last weekend that is “not serious”, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021
The 26-year-old Henry signed with the Patriots in free agency, along with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, to bolster a position group that was a point of weakness for last year’s team.
Henry caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season. In his career, he’s caught 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns in 55 games played.
Missing a couple of weeks will keep Henry out of action for the preseason opener against Washington, and next week’s joint practices and preseason game in Philadelphia.
