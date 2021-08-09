FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots tight end Hunter Henry did not finish Sunday’s training camp session after hurting his shoulder, and will now undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

That update comes via ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, who reports that while the injury does not appear to be serious, Henry may miss some during the preseason. Henry departed early Sunday after suffering the injury during a blocking drill, making his way off the field with a member of New England’s training staff. He was seen getting his shoulder checked out head trainer Jim Whelan, and did not return to practice.

The Patriots signed Henry to a three-year, $37 million deal in free agency over the offseason. His departure on Sunday led to more reps for Matt LaCosse alongside New England’s other big free agency splash at tight end, Jonnu Smith. LaCosse is back with the Patriots after sitting out the 2020 season.

Henry wasn’t the only Patriots player to get dinged up during Sunday’s practice. Starting center David Andrews reportedly injured his hand during a team drill and had to leave the session early. That paved the way for James Ferentz to log some time as the team’s starting center.

Long snapper Joe Cardona also left practice with an apparent injury, which led to Smith taking some snaps on punting drills and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise snapping on field goals. Holder Jake Bailey didn’t have an issue with either of his new snappers during the session.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe is reporting that Andrews appears to be OK, but Cardona may have to miss “a little time” with his injury.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor missed Sunday’s practice entirely, though it’s unclear why he was absent. He did not suffer any injuries in previous camp sessions, so it’s possible he was absent for a personal reason.

The Patriots practice on Monday afternoon, so we should get a better idea on how the injured players are doing when the team takes the field. New England will play its first preseason game later this week, when the team hosts the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on Thursday evening.

Tune in to Thursday’s New England-Washington preseason game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins at 7pm with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 7:30pm, and after the tilt stick around for Patriots 5th Quarter!