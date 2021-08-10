By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has always welcomed back notable Patriots alumni to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, so it was not at all out of the ordinary for Tedy Bruschi to be spotted in recent weeks.

Yet with Bruschi returning for multiple visits this summer, his presence has become a bit of a regular occurrence. That led to Belichick being asked about the Patriots legend’s role with the team. Belichick said it’s really quite simple — Bruschi is able to pass along unique wisdom. And even Belichick himself comes away with newfound knowledge after talking with Bruschi.

“And Tedy brings a great perspective on his playing career, kind of a new generation of players and all the things that he’s experienced. So I always enjoy talking to Tedy and I’ve learned a lot from him,” Belichick said Tuesday morning. “And in our conversations this year — and we talk at other points during the season as well, from time to time, but his insight’s always valuable and he has a great perspective and a lot of insight that I appreciate. So it’s great to see him, but it’s great to see any other players. Willie [McGinest] was here last week and so forth. So, I hope we’ll see many more in training camp this year.”

The Patriots’ coaching staff includes former players Troy Brown (wide receivers/kick returners) and Jerod Mayo (inside linebackers), as well as Vinnie Sunseri (running backs), who had a brief stint with the Patriots. Last week, Mayo shared that he’s neighbors with Bruschi, so the 48-year-old Bruschi obviously remains nearby at all times. And with Bruschi in a role as senior advisor to the head coach at his alma mater — the University of Arizona — Belichick explained why Bruschi is uniquely fit for such a role.

“We’re always happy to see see those guys — Tedy especially. He’s obviously had a great career here, was a very not only good player but an inspirational player,” Belichick said. “And he had a lot of leadership, and I know that our players — both our veteran players and our younger players — they enjoy talking to him. As [do] the coaches.”

With an official role at Arizona, plus an unofficial role with the Patriots, plus a day job at ESPN, it’s clear that a whole lot of people enjoy chatting with Tedy Bruschi.