BOSTON (CBS) — If you didn’t know any better and you saw Troy Brown walking by at Patriots training camp, you might confuse him for an active player.
The Patriots Hall of Famer-turned-coach celebrated his 50th birthday in early July. But the veteran of more than 200 NFL games looks like he’s physically ready to strap on the pads and help the Patriots on the field.
How was Jakobi Meyers able to have success out of the slot last season?
Troy Brown: “He sat back and watched Julian (Edelman) for two, three years.”
Said it “wasn’t always pretty” at first for Meyers, but he was able to carve out a real role for himself. pic.twitter.com/gLSqYx78aM
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 4, 2021
Troy Brown says he believes he and Jerod Mayo bring “a sense of history” to the coaching staff, and can help maintain the culture in the building pic.twitter.com/X8MsEJ9Fdg
— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 4, 2021
Brown, who’s now the wide receivers and kick returners coach, spoke to the media after Wednesday’s practice. Reporters couldn’t help but ask him for his workout plan.
“That’s a hardball question, man. I’m not ready for that answer. I just chill, man. That’s all it is,” Brown said.
Clearly, the three-time Super Bowl champ has a different definition for “chilling” than most of us.