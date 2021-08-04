WEATHER ALERT:1-To-3 Inches Of Rain Coming, Flash Flood Watch In Effect Through Thursday Morning
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — If you didn’t know any better and you saw Troy Brown walking by at Patriots training camp, you might confuse him for an active player.

The Patriots Hall of Famer-turned-coach celebrated his 50th birthday in early July. But the veteran of more than 200 NFL games looks like he’s physically ready to strap on the pads and help the Patriots on the field.

Brown, who’s now the wide receivers and kick returners coach, spoke to the media after Wednesday’s practice. Reporters couldn’t help but ask him for his workout plan.

“That’s a hardball question, man. I’m not ready for that answer. I just chill, man. That’s all it is,”  Brown said.

Clearly, the three-time Super Bowl champ has a different definition for “chilling” than most of us.

