BOSTON (CBS) – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at all concerts on the band’s current tour. That includes a scheduled performance at the Wang Theatre in Boston.

The policy will be in place for concerts whether they are indoors or outdoors. Isbell said on Twitter that “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.”

In an interview with MSNBC, Isbell said the feedback he has received within the music industry following the decision has been positive.

“I’m all for freedom but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all,” Isbell said in the interview.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

Concerts have made a return to Boston, with several shows last week at Fenway Park.

Sunday night, Counting Crows canceled the band’s Boston concert hours before it was slated to take place after a member of the touring party tested positive for COVID.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are slated to play the Wang Theater on September 18.

WBZ-TV contacted the venue for comment on the band’s policy, but has not yet received a response.