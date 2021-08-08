CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, Counting Crows, covid-19

BOSTON (CBS) – Counting Crows canceled their Sunday night concert in Boston after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was scheduled to play at Leader Bank Pavilion, but announced the show had been postponed along with one Tuesday in Ohio.

Fans are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be announced for the new date when it is announced.

The Counting Crows tweeted that every member of the band’s crew has been vaccinated, and “has taken great precautions to be as safe as possible.”

