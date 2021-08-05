FOXBORO (CBS) –Andrew Farrell inched closer to a New England Revolution record on Wednesday night. But in true Farrell fashion, the defender didn’t want the spotlight.

In making his 254th start in New England’s 0-0 draw against Nashville at Gillette Stadium, Farrell tied Shalrie Joseph for the most regular season starts in a Revolution uniform. The 29-year-old has been a big part of the New England defense for the last nine seasons, but after Wednesday night’s match, he quickly moved on from any praise that was being heaped upon him and spread it to his teammates.

“A lot of games, I guess,” Farrell told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche after the game. “I’ve been here for a good amount of time, and this year it’s special because we have a really good team and really good players — four guys going to the All-Star Game and a lot of guys who I think could have. Guys like Matt Polster, Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones and Adam Buksa. But I’m just happy to be part of this group and this team and hopefully we can get a win on Sunday.”

A selfless response from @2Fast2Farrell when asked by @RochieWBZ what appearance #254 for the club meant to him: pic.twitter.com/3xrKRORCoo — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 5, 2021

Farrell will take sole possession of first place on New England’s all-time starts list the next time he takes the pitch for the Revs, likely Sunday against the Philadelphia Union. Wednesday night also marked his 257th appearance for the club, putting him five away from breaking the team’s all-time games played record of 261. That is currently held jointly by Joseph and Diego Fagundez.

All of those starts and appearances are nice, but Farrell would much rather have three points in the standings.

“We weren’t good enough on the night,” he said of Wednesday night’s outcome. “But it’s good to get that game out of the way and then have another game against Philly, who is another good team. We have to watch the tape and get ready for those guys.”