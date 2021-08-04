BOSTON (CBS) — New England will be well-represented at this year’s MLS All-Star Game. Four Revolution players were named to the squad on Wednesday — midfielders Carles Gil and Tajon Buchanan, goalkeeper Matt Turner, and forward Gustavo Bou — and will be part of the team that takes on the LIGA BBVA MX All-Star Team on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.

This marks the seventh time in club history that the Revolution will send a quartet of players to the All-Star game, with all four players earning their first career All-Star nod. Each of them certainly earned their spot on this year’s 28-man roster.

Carles Gil

Gil has been the most productive played in MLS this season, dishing out 15 assists over 17 games — more than double the total of any other player in the league. At the season’s midway point, he is currently on pace to set single-season MLS records for assists and game-winning assists.

Gil also leads the league in slew of other categories, including chances created, big chances created, dribbles completed, shot-creating actions, goal-creating actions, progressive passes, and successful corners and crosses. Since he joined the Revolution in 2019, New England has never lost a match when Gil registers an assist, going 21-0-5 record across all competitions.

Matt Turner

In net, Turner has backstopped the Revolution to a 7-2-3 record and is making a strong case to be the league’s best goalkeeper. He was tied for the league lead in wins before he departed for the Concacaf Gold Cup in July, where Turner was instrumental in leading the United States Men’s National Team to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title. He conceded only one goal across six games and was named the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper.

Gustavo Bou

Bou has been on fire lately, scoring nine goals in his last 10 appearances. His 10 goals on the year trails only Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz in the MLS Golden Boot race.

‘La Pantera’ has 13 combined goals and assists this season, which are tied for second most in MLS behind only Gil (17).

Tajon Buchanan

Buchanan is one of two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber to round out the roster, becoming the first Revolution player ever tapped by Garber as a Commissioner’s Pick. The midfielder has recorded three goals and three assists across 12 appearances for New England this season, and recently returned from the Concacaf Gold Cup, where he was named the tournament’s Best Young Player after leading the Canada Men’s National Team to the Semifinal.

The 2021 MLS All-Star Game will take place at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and will kick off at 9 p.m. Click here to see the full MLS All-Star roster.