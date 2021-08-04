Offensive Struggles Continue As Red Sox Lose Fifth StraightMiguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Red Sox Closer Matt Barnes Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Missing Game Vs. TigersThe Red Sox placed Matt Barnes on the COVID-related IL, but he is likely to return on Wednesday.

Yam's Plan: Madar Eyes Spot On Celtics Roster For 2021-22 SeasonYam Madar sounds supremely confident that he'll be on the Boston roster when the 2021-22 season begins.

Patriots' Mike Onwenu Is A Tough GraderBy all accounts and measurements, Mike Onwenu had an excellent season. However, the 23-year-old isn't particularly impressed with himself.

Daniel Theis Gets Paid, Signs $36 Million Deal With RocketsDaniel Theis got his payday on Tuesday.