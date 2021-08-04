BOSTON (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama is scaling back the size of his 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard this coming weekend due to the Delta variant.
Hundreds of people were reportedly expected at his home for the outdoor party Friday. Guests were going to be tested and a COVID safety coordinator was expected there as well.
But, the Vineyard, which is in Dukes County, was just raised to a substantial risk of COVID transmission Tuesday by the CDC.
“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place. Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon,” Hannah Hankins, an Obama spokesperson told CBS News Wednesday.
Obama’s birthday is Wednesday, August 4.