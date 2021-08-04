BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country.
There are now 12 counties in Massachusetts where it’s recommended that people wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial.
The CDC added Norfolk, Dukes and Berkshire counties to the list Tuesday.
Only Franklin and Hampshire counties in western Massachusetts are not on the list.
The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.
You can see the latest CDC map here.