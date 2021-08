Celtics Reportedly Interested In Adding Veteran Guard Reggie JacksonNBA free agency is underway, and the Boston Celtics are in search of a veteran point guard to round out its depth chart. The team is reportedly interested in adding 31-year-old Reggie Jackson to the mix.

Evan Fournier Leaves Celtics For Knicks In Free AgencyThe NBA's free agency window opened Monday night and the Celtics lost shooting guard Evan Fournier to the Knicks.

Report: Celtics Will Likely Try To Trade Marcus SmartMarcus Smart is the longest-tenured member of the Celtics. But it's possible that he's played his final game for Boston.

Tom Brady Co-Hosting Weekly Radio Show 'Let's Go!' With Larry Fitzgerald, Jim GrayBy age 44, most quarterbacks have moved on from their NFL careers. Many of them enter a new career in the media. Tom Brady's decided to do both at the same time.

Report: Celtics Interested In Signing Isaiah ThomasFew players have become fan favorites in such a short stint in Boston as Isaiah Thomas. And the veteran shooter may get a chance at trying to recapture that magic.