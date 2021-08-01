BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in Roslindale late last week. Alicia Heywood, 42, of South Easton, died after being shot Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m.m near Sullivan's Pharmacy and Birch Street.
Police said at the time that the shooting was not a random act.
"I'm just horrified because I come here all the time, and it's usually a nice, quiet area with nice, friendly people," Carla Odaija of Roslindale told WBZ-TV on Thursday.
There has been no word on any arrests yet. Police said anyone with information should call police at 617-343-4470 or 1-800-494-TIPS.